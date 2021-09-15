IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.73% Higher at 52192.33 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 377.16 points or 0.73% today to 52192.33

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 695.62 points or 1.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.09% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 46.95% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept 21, 2020

--Rose 42.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.42% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 8125.45 points or 18.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1726ET