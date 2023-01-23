IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.73% Higher at 54341.25 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 394.21 points or 0.73% today to 54341.25
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1212.28 points or 2.28% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight trading days
--Up 14 of the past 16 trading days
--Off 4.01% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 19, 2022
--Off 4.01% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 21.77% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Rose 6.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 10.92% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 12.13%
--Year-to-date it is up 5877.39 points or 12.13%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
