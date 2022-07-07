IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.73% Lower at 47374.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 347.91 points or 0.73% today to 47374.38

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.31% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 16.31% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.31% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.54% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5898.06 points or 11.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1736ET