IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.73% Lower at 52663.12 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 387.71 points or 0.73% today to 52663.12


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.97% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.01% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.53% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.49% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 4199.26 points or 8.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1731ET

