IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.74% Higher at 45792.99 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 335.87 points or 0.74% today to 45792.99

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.11% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.11% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.61% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.11% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.61% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 7479.45 points or 14.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

