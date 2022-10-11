Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.74% Higher at 45792.99 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 335.87 points or 0.74% today to 45792.99


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.11% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.11% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.61% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.11% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.61% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 7479.45 points or 14.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1733ET

