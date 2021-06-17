IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.74% Lower at 50202.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 376.30 points or 0.74% today to 50202.80
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 8, 2021
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 1083.66 points or 2.11% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point decline since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 23, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 28, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days
--Down eight of the past 11 trading days
--Off 2.92% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 28, 2021
--Off 2.38% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 41.35% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept 21, 2020
--Rose 33.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.38% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 16.79% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.34%
--Year-to-date it is up 6135.92 points or 13.92%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-17-21 1724ET