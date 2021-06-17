Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.74% Lower at 50202.80 -- Data Talk

06/17/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 376.30 points or 0.74% today to 50202.80

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1083.66 points or 2.11% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point decline since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 28, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 2.92% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Off 2.38% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.35% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept 21, 2020

--Rose 33.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.79% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 6135.92 points or 13.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1724ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.42% to 86.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 66440.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.74% Lower at 50202.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 128057.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20144.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:06pTSX falls 0.43% to 20,144.04
RE
12:57pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 4158.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 3580.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pCAC-40 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 6666.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pDAX Ends 0.11% Higher at 15727.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil falls from multi-year highs on firmer dollar, hike in UK COVID cases
5Gold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates

HOT NEWS