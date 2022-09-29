Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.75% Lower at 45102.55 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 339.66 points or 0.75% today to 45102.55


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.33% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 20.33% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 12.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.33% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.66% from its 2022 closing low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 8169.89 points or 15.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1728ET

