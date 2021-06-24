Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Higher at 50558.32 -- Data Talk

06/24/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 387.54 points or 0.77% today to 50558.32

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 428.44 points or 0.85% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Off 2.23% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.35% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept 21, 2020

--Rose 33.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.62% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 6491.44 points or 14.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1730ET

