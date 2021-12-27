IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Higher at 53259.56 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 406.18 points or 0.77% today to 53259.56
--Second highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 1635.70 points or 3.17% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 0.08% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 23.90% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 21.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.08% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 23.90% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 7.16%
--Year-to-date it is up 9192.68 points or 20.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-27-21 1735ET