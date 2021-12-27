Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Higher at 53259.56 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 406.18 points or 0.77% today to 53259.56

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1635.70 points or 3.17% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.08% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.90% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.90% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 9192.68 points or 20.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1735ET

