IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Lower at 48061.61 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 373.84 points or 0.77% today to 48061.61

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 15.10% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.10% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.01% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.10% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.01% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 5210.83 points or 9.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

