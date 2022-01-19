IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Lower at 52823.23 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 408.97 points or 0.77% today to 52823.23
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1150.04 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 2.13% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 22.89% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 17.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.13% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.84%
--Year-to-date it is down 449.21 points or 0.84%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
