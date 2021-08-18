IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.79% Higher at 51986.08 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 409.50 points or 0.79% today to 51986.08

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 601.17 points or 1.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Up 46.37% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 33.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.94% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 7919.20 points or 17.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

