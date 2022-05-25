IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.81% Higher at 51717.07 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 413.03 points or 0.81% today to 51717.07

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 8.64% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 8.64% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 5.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.64% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1555.37 points or 2.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1736ET