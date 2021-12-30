IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.81% Higher at 53175.25 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 426.32 points or 0.81% today to 53175.25

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 0.24% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.70% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.24% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.70% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 9108.37 points or 20.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

