IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.81% Lower at 50760.17 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 413.58 points or 0.81% today to 50760.17


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.33% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 10.33% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.74% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.33% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.74% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2512.27 points or 4.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

