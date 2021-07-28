IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.85% Higher at 51344.11 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 433.58 points or 0.85% today to 51344.11

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 2247.64 points or 4.58% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021

--Largest seven day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.56% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 36.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.16% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 19.44% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 7277.23 points or 16.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-28-21 1723ET