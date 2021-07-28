Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.85% Higher at 51344.11 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 433.58 points or 0.85% today to 51344.11

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 2247.64 points or 4.58% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021

--Largest seven day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.56% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 36.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.16% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 19.44% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 7277.23 points or 16.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1723ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:24pADRs Close Higher; Teva Trades Actively
DJ
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.32% Higher at 66553.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.85% Higher at 51344.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 126285.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 20230.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:15pTSX rises 0.28% to 20,230.40
RE
03:33pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Continues Lower in Thin Volume
DJ
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 4103.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 3557.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.18% Higher at 6609.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
3Fed says economic recovery remains on track despite COVID-19 surge
4International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS