IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.85% Lower at 50799.46 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 434.91 points or 0.85% today to 50799.46

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 885.40 points or 1.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.26% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.26% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2472.98 points or 4.64%

