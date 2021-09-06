Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.86% Higher at 52283.11 -- Data Talk

09/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 448.02 points or 0.86% today to 52283.11

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.92% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 47.20% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.92% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.63% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8216.23 points or 18.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1751ET

