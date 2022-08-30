IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.86% Lower at 45922.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 400.05 points or 0.86% today to 45922.05

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1802.19 points or 3.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 18.88% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 2, 2021

--Off 18.88% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 13.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.88% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 7350.39 points or 13.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

