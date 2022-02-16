Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.88% Higher at 53680.86 -- Data Talk

02/16/2022 | 10:46pm GMT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 469.92 points or 0.88% today to 53680.86


--Fifth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1346.13 points or 2.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 0.54% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 21.15% from its 52-week low of 44310.27 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 19.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.54% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 6.37% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 408.42 points or 0.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1744ET

