IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.88% Lower at 48892.56 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 434.55 points or 0.88% today to 48892.56

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.63% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.63% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.63% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 4379.88 points or 8.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1740ET