IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.89% Higher at 52085.28 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 461.42 points or 0.89% today to 52085.28
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 2.29% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 22.26% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
--Rose 22.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.29% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 21.17% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 4.80%
--Year-to-date it is up 8018.40 points or 18.20%
