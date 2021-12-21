IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.89% Higher at 52085.28 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 461.42 points or 0.89% today to 52085.28

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.29% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.26% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 22.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.29% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.17% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 8018.40 points or 18.20%

