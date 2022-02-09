IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.89% Higher at 52761.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 467.33 points or 0.89% today to 52761.91

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1616.80 points or 3.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 2.24% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Off 2.24% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 19.75% from its 52-week low of 44060.09 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 17.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.24% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 4.55% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 510.53 points or 0.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

