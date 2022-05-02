IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.91% Higher at 51887.47 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 469.50 points or 0.91% today to 51887.47

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.34% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.34% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.36% from its 52-week low of 48328.20 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 6.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.34% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.82% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1384.97 points or 2.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1737ET