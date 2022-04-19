Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.91% Higher at 54633.76 -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 494.07 points or 0.91% today to 54633.76


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.49% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 3.49% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.80% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 12.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.49% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.26% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 1361.32 points or 2.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1754ET

