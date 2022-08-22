Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.92% Lower at 48016.61 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 446.65 points or 0.92% today to 48016.61


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 785.07 points or 1.61% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Off 15.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.91% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.91% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 5255.83 points or 9.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1743ET

HOT NEWS