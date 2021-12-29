Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.92% Lower at 52748.93 -- Data Talk

12/29/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 489.55 points or 0.92% today to 52748.93

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 510.63 points or 0.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Off 1.04% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.71% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.04% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.71% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 8682.05 points or 19.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1738ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 21344.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.92% Lower at 52748.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.48% Higher at 84006.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease
RE
04:44pADRs End Mostly Lower; Can-Fite Biopharma Up on Patent Applications
DJ
04:00pBiogen Up Over 10%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
02:44pDow eyes record highs amid waning Omicron worries
RE
12:50pToronto Stocks Up; TransAlta Falls After It Says It Has Phased Out Coal in Canada
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..
5Interim Report 2 (2021-08-01 - 2021-10-31)

HOT NEWS