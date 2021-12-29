IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.92% Lower at 52748.93 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 489.55 points or 0.92% today to 52748.93

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 510.63 points or 0.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Off 1.04% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.71% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.04% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.71% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 8682.05 points or 19.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1738ET