IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 51469.72 -- Data Talk

09/08/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 480.73 points or 0.93% today to 51469.72

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 813.39 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 3.44% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 3.44% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 44.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.44% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.74% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 7402.84 points or 16.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1726ET

