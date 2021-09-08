IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 51469.72 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 480.73 points or 0.93% today to 51469.72
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 813.39 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 3.44% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Off 3.44% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 44.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 42.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.44% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 19.74% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.44%
--Year-to-date it is up 7402.84 points or 16.80%
