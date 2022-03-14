IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 52807.62 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 493.08 points or 0.93% today to 52807.62

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1104.14 points or 2.05% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 2.16% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 2.16% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.16% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 4.64% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 464.82 points or 0.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

