Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 52807.62 -- Data Talk

03/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 493.08 points or 0.93% today to 52807.62


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1104.14 points or 2.05% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 2.16% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 2.16% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.16% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 4.64% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 464.82 points or 0.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1741ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:42pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.54% Lower at 84955.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.93% Lower at 52807.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 109927.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.31% Lower at 21180.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 91.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pOil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise
RE
05:28pOil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise
RE
05:28pCATHIE WOOD : How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters
RE
04:51pADRs End Mostly Lower; Rio Tinto Down 4.6% After Offer to Buy Turquoise Hill
DJ
04:47pTSX falls by most in seven weeks as commodities tumble
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2U.S. warns China against helping Russia as anti-war protester disrupts ..
3Tech, growth stocks lead Wall Street to lower close as investors focus ..
4Inflation-wary bond markets focused on Fed's tricky balancing act
5Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allo-ca..

HOT NEWS