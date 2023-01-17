Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.94% Lower at 53128.97 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 502.92 points or 0.94% today to 53128.97


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.05% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.94% from its 2023 closing high of 53631.89 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 8.44% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 4665.11 points or 9.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1730ET

Latest news
05:59pFirst Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Issues Notice Regarding January 2023 Distribution
BU
05:57pThe St. Joe Company, Tallahassee Memorial and Florida State University Break Ground on New Health Care Campus
BU
05:56pMatchday : United looks to go 2nd; Milan derby in Super Cup
AQ
05:54pTopcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
BU
05:53pRogers, Shaw say merger 'must be allowed to proceed'
RE
05:50pSilver Mountain Resources : Otros hechos de importancia
PU
05:50pSilver Mountain Resources : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
05:50pEntergy : Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint
PU
05:49pVoya Equity Closed End Fund Declares Distribution
BU
05:46pDollar weakens vs yen ahead of BOJ; stocks fall
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
4Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
5Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors

HOT NEWS