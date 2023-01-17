IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.94% Lower at 53128.97 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 502.92 points or 0.94% today to 53128.97

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.05% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.94% from its 2023 closing high of 53631.89 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 8.44% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 4665.11 points or 9.63%

