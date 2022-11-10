Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.96% Higher at 51031.71 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 485.95 points or 0.96% today to 51031.71


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.85% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.85% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 2240.73 points or 4.21%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1743ET

Latest news
05:59pBiolase : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pBlackRock® Canada Announces Termination of iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
AQ
05:57pKura Sushi : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pIntegral Ad Science : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pArcadia Biosciences : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pThe securities commission of the bahamas says took action to fre…
RE
05:56pIntelGenx Reschedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Due to Technical Issues Experienced Today by Webcast Vendor
GL
05:55pInstituto Hermes Pardini S A : Earnings Presentation
PU
05:55pIntelGenx Reschedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Due to Technical Issues Experienced Today by Webcast Vendor
AQ
05:55pTranscontinental Realty : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress
5SIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS