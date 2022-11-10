IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.96% Higher at 51031.71 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 485.95 points or 0.96% today to 51031.71

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.85% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.85% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 2240.73 points or 4.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1743ET