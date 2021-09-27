Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.96% Higher at 51598.53 -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 492.82 points or 0.96% today to 51598.53

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.20% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 40.88% from its 52-week low of 36626.11 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 38.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.20% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.04% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 7531.65 points or 17.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1724ET

