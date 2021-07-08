Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.96% Lower at 49570.87 -- Data Talk

07/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 482.04 points or 0.96% today to 49570.87

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.14% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 26, 2021

--Off 3.61% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 39.57% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.32% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 5503.99 points or 12.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-21 1733ET

