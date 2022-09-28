IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.97% Higher at 45442.21 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 436.10 points or 0.97% today to 45442.21

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 633.65 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 19.73% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 19.73% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.41% from its 52-week low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.73% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.41% from its 2022 closing low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.16%

--Year-to-date it is down 7830.23 points or 14.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

