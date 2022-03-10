IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.97% Lower at 53387.62 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 524.14 points or 0.97% today to 53387.62

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.09% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.09% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 14.42% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 11.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.09% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.79% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 115.18 points or 0.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

