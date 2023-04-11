The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 529.88 points or 0.98% today to 54604.63
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1106.24 points or 2.07% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 3.54% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 22.36% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Rose 1.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.01% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
--Up 11.45% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 6140.77 points or 12.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
