IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.98% Lower at 49057.46 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 484.35 points or 0.98% today to 49057.46

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2375.17 points or 4.62% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.34% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Off 13.34% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.63% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down 1.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.34% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 4214.98 points or 7.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

