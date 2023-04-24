The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 538.42 points or 0.99% today to 54713.70

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 3.35% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 22.60% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 11.68% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 6249.84 points or 12.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET