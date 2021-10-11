IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.00% Higher at 51646.75 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 510.13 points or 1.00% today to 51646.75
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 769.77 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
--Off 3.11% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 40.34% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 34.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.11% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 20.15% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.51%
--Year-to-date it is up 7579.87 points or 17.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
