IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.00% Higher at 51646.75 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 510.13 points or 1.00% today to 51646.75

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 769.77 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 40.34% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.15% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 7579.87 points or 17.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-11-21 1731ET