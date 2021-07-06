IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.00% Lower at 50048.89 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 503.91 points or 1.00% today to 50048.89

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.22% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Off 2.68% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.68% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.43% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 5982.01 points or 13.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

