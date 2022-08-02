IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.02% Lower at 46902.69 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 481.87 points or 1.02% today to 46902.69

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1241.64 points or 2.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 17.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 17.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.52% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 9.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.15% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.52% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6369.75 points or 11.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1744ET