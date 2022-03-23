Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.02% Lower at 55154.68 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 567.80 points or 1.02% today to 55154.68


--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 1.02% from its record close of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.02% from its 52-week high of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 18.10% from its 52-week low of 46703.14 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 18.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2022 closing high of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 1882.24 points or 3.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 91.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 21932.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 117457.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.02% Lower at 55154.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 90106.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:59pADRs End Mostly Lower, Lloyd Banking Group and Toyota Motor Trade Actively
DJ
04:56pWall St drops as oil rally, Russia-Ukraine conflict fuel worries
RE
04:45pTSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide
RE
04:39pTSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide
RE
04:35pMorningstar Indexes Says Determined It Is Necessary To Reclassify Belarus From Emerging Market To Unclassified, Effective Immediately
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS