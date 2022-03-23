IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.02% Lower at 55154.68 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 567.80 points or 1.02% today to 55154.68

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 1.02% from its record close of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.02% from its 52-week high of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 18.10% from its 52-week low of 46703.14 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 18.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2022 closing high of 55722.48 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 1882.24 points or 3.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1736ET