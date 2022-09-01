IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.03% Higher at 45383.85 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 464.63 points or 1.03% today to 45383.85
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 19.83% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Off 19.83% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.03% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Down 12.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.83% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.03% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 7888.59 points or 14.81%
