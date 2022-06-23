IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.03% Lower at 46657.88 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 486.48 points or 1.03% today to 46657.88
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1446.50 points or 3.01% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 17.58% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021
--Off 17.58% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Down 7.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.58% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 9.84%
--Year-to-date it is down 6614.56 points or 12.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
