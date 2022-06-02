IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.04% Lower at 50971.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 534.77 points or 1.04% today to 50971.38
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 1492.17 points or 2.84% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 27, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 9.96% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Off 9.96% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 3.90% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Rose 0.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.96% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 3.90% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 2301.06 points or 4.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-02-22 1748ET