Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.04% Lower at 50971.38 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 534.77 points or 1.04% today to 50971.38


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1492.17 points or 2.84% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 27, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 9.96% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 9.96% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.90% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 0.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.96% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.90% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2301.06 points or 4.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1748ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 21031.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 112392.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.04% Lower at 50971.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 91452.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.65% to 94.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:09pTSX notches 4-week high, led by materials and technology
RE
05:06pTSX notches 4-week high, led by materials and technology
RE
04:23pWall Street ends sharply higher, led by Tesla and Nvidia
RE
04:13pCiti's fat-finger trade could cost bank more than $50 million - Bloomberg Law
RE
03:38pCiti's Fat-Finger Trade Seen Costing Bank More Than $50 Mln - Bloomberg Law
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
4Microsoft warns of forex hit, cuts forecast
5OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..

HOT NEWS