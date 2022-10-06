IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.05% Higher at 46326.68 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 480.85 points or 1.05% today to 46326.68

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.16% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Off 18.16% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.81% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.16% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.81% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6945.76 points or 13.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1729ET