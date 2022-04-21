IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.05% Lower at 53267.31 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 563.73 points or 1.05% today to 53267.31

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1366.45 points or 2.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 5.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 5.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 8.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.55% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 5.13 points or 0.01%

