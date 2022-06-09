IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.06% Lower at 49290.22 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 529.08 points or 1.06% today to 49290.22

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 848.98 points or 1.69% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 12.93% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.47% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down 3.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.93% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.47% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 3982.22 points or 7.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

