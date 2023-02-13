IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.08% Higher at 53050.83 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 568.81 points or 1.08% today to 53050.83

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.29% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.88% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.83% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.28% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 4586.97 points or 9.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1730ET