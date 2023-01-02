Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.09% Higher at 48993.24 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 529.38 points or 1.09% today to 48993.24


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.45% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.45% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 529.38 points or 1.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1721ET

Latest news
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 96.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.33% to $1.0668 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2048 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.29% to 130.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pRussia says dozens of its troops killed in attack in eastern Ukraine
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 3.18% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 1.60% to $1221.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pVikings scrambling to solve recurring problem of poor starts
AQ
05:33pBitcoin Gained 0.80% to $16724.95 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pWeebit Nano tapes-out first 22nm demo chip
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks buoyant while darker forecasts gather on the horizon
2Tesla's quarterly deliveries miss estimates
3Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022
4France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS