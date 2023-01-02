IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.09% Higher at 48993.24 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 529.38 points or 1.09% today to 48993.24

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.45% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.45% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 529.38 points or 1.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

